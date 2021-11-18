Holmes County woman found safe after being kidnapped, ex-boyfriend captured

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – UPDATE: Charles Lidelle Moore is in custody, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

County Sheriff Willie March said Shanetta Andrews has also been found safe. She was found Thursday just after 6:30 p.m in Carroll County.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are assisting the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office in locating a kidnapping victim.

Shanetta Andrews, of Lexington, was last seen on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, before 7:30 a.m. on Louis Road in Holmes County. She was wearing a t-shit with a picture of a woman.

Investigators said Andrews was kidnapped by Charles Moore. He was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt and hat.

Charles Moore (Courtesy: MBI)

Shanetta Andrews (Courtesy: MBI)

The vehicle they were traveling in was found in Duck Hill in Montgomery County, according to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March. If you know where the two are located, contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-834-1511.