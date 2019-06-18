Home catches fire on Sylvan Trail in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – Jackson Fire Department is investigating how a home caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

A neighbor told WJTV 12’s Lanaya Lewis when she pulled up to her home she saw her neighbor’s house fully engulfed with smoke and flames.

Cleotha Sanders with JFD confirmed one person was detained at the scene and transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

At this time no charges have been filed.

The owner of the home declined to comment on camera, but told WJTV three people were in the home at the time of the fire, which primarily houses individuals with disabilities.

She confirmed with WJTV the man transported to the hospital has schizophrenia and possibly set the home on fire.

Stay with WJTV as we continue to follow this developing story.