JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local Habitat for Humanity chapter is dedicating a home to their founder and former Mississippi first lady.

This year’s Women Build Project is in memory of Elise Winter. The founder of the Capital Area Habitat for Humanity chapter and former first lady of Mississippi passed away last July. She dedicated almost 40 years of her life to this work.

“She founded this organization in 1986, so she was dedicated to Habitat for 35 years. In fact, she passed away, it’ll be a year tomorrow. It’s basically a chance for all women, of all walks of life, to get together and support a woman in the Jackson metro area and help her build her a safe, decent and affordable home,” said Development Director Victoria Stein.

This home is being built for Brittany McIntyre and her three children. To volunteer with the organization, call (601)-353-6060 or click here.