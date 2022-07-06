WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County authorities are investigating a house fire that occurred around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 6.

According to authorities, the house fire took place at a home on Jeff Davis Road. Officials said when the arrived on the scene the home was engulfed in flames.

The homeowner said everyone was asleep inside when the fire broke out, but they were awakened by a neighbor.

“When they arrived on the scene, the house was about 50 percent engulfed in flames. At that time, the occupants had left. The owner said a young lady knocked on his door, and he didn’t realize that the home was on fire. When they got on the scene, they did an addition call out for other firefighters to help with manpower, and the house was a total loss,” said Warren County Fire Services PIO Jeff Riggs.

Courtesy: Jeff Riggs

Courtesy: Jeff Riggs

Warren County authorities said everyone in the home made it out safe, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.