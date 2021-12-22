“Homeless are Human Too” press conference to be held on Christmas Eve

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Move will host a “Homeless are Human Too” press conference on Friday, December 24 at 12:00 p.m.

Mississippi Move leaders said the purpose of the conference is to advocate for unhoused individuals, vulnerable adults and those who suffer from poverty.

Leaders said the following topics and speakers will be presented:

Point out lack of government support and spending.

Highlight the role other municipalities and agencies play in the growing population in Jackson.

Educate about trauma and how it could effect anyone.

Plans to create resources and prevention.

A word from those in need.

Why are there more commercials on television to help animals than humans.

Speakers including medical professionals, public officials and homeless people.

The conference will be held in Pittman Park. Anyone interested in participating can call Mississippi Move at (662)-205-6683.