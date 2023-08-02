JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man for stabbing another person during a fight.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said officers responded to the intersection of Capitol Street and Mill Street in Jackson on Wednesday, August 2.

Officers said two homeless individuals had gotten into an altercation. One person had been stabbed and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Martin said the victim was in stable condition.

The suspect was identified as Marcus Parker, 51. He was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated assault.