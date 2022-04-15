BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hometown Market made a return to Brandon City Hall on Friday, April 15, 2022. The event showcased vendors, clothing stores, food trucks, and other businesses.

The event also gave a variety of companies the chance to meet at one place, and for neighbors in the area to buy merchandise.

Tahya Dobbs, Publisher of Hometown Magazine, said, “It’s just a beautiful weekend for Easter, and we do invite the public to come for some good family time and some great shopping.”

The Easter Bunny will also be in attendance from 11:00 .a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 at the Market. The Market will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.

The entry fee is $5.00 for adults, and children under 12 can get in for free. The event started five years ago and takes place three times a year.