Hood sends investigators to flooded parts of the Delta

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The Attorney General's office is sending investigators to the flooded areas of the delta.

Investigators will be working to protect homeowners from potential scams. If you suspect you may be a victim of fraud-- call the attorney general's consumer protection division at 601-359-4230.

To avoid being the victim of a potential scam here are some tips from the Attorney General's office.

Verify that the company you are considering is insured. Ask for a copy of the certificate of insurance.

· Do your research. Contact our Consumer Protection Division, the MS State Board of Contractors or the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi to see if they have complaints against the company. Ask for several local references and make sure to follow through on checking them. Look online at reviews of their work.

· Take time to shop around, and be suspicious of any price that seems unusually high or low. Get written estimates from more than one company, and check with friends or family who’ve had work done recently to see what they paid and who they recommend.

· Ask how the job will be done and if they will perform the work according to industry standards.

· Ask for details on post-job cleanup and debris removal. If you don’t, it could lead to you having to also pay extra for full debris removal.

On a separate note, Attorney General Jim Hood also wants answers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about the flooding.

This comes after the Corps' recent decision to reopen the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

Hood released a statement saying quote-- "the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway on the Mississippi River allowed freshwater and pollutants to flow through. That action is killing dolphins and sea turtles and adversely impacting the seafood industry."

Hood says he wants to make sure the Corps is considering all of its options as it relates to flood management.