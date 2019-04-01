Hosemann and Hughes say teacher pay raise is insufficient

Two candidates for Mississippi lieutenant governor say the $1,500 teacher pay raise approved by legislators is too small.

Republican Delbert Hosemann and Democrat Jay Hughes spoke to hundreds of teachers Saturday at a Mississippi Professional Educators conference.

Hosemann is the third-term secretary of state. He says if he becomes lieutenant governor, Mississippi will increase teacher pay every year he’s in office.

Hughes is a first-term state representative and voted Thursday for the teacher pay raise, although he said it’s insufficient. Hughes told the teachers Saturday that they deserve more.

If Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signs the teacher pay bill , the raises will start taking effect July 1.

Hughes is the only Democrat running for lieutenant governor. Hosemann faces political newcomer Shane Quick in the Republican primary in August.