JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hospital Housekeeping Systems (HHS) will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 at Sykes Community Center. Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following positions:

Housekeeping

Floor Technician

Full-time and part-time positions are both available. Starting wages range from $12 to $14 per hour.

Due to COVID-19, everyone must wear a face covering at all times.