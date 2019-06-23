Hot air balloon crashes, "ran over" someone's mom

HANNIBAL, Missouri (WJTV) - A hot air balloon crashed into a crowd of people at the Hannibal Bicentennial celebration in Missouri Saturday.

Video caught the balloon crash and people in the crowd screaming.

One person said the basket hit right behind him and the "ran over" his mother.

He said his mom was fine, but it did cut her finger.

A fire truck and ambulance rushed to the scene after the crash.luckily there were no reports of any serious injuries.

The event will still continue as planned.



