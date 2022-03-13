JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi gave away 200 hot lunches and 300 bags of groceries to the community on Saturday, March 12.

Neighbors were able to take home fresh vegetables, a tuna wrap and all the ingredient to make the wrap at home. Jaden Smith’s water was given away, and containers can be brought back on any Saturday for a refill. Students also got to take part in providing for the community.

“Making sure we teach them the importance of paying it forward, helping out others. Just having some type of moral compass for mankind,” said Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi President Penny Ainsworth.

“The thing is to have affordable, sustainable and healthy meals. This is one of the old-fashioned sayings ‘walk like you talk,’ because we keep saying you have to have healthier meals at home, encourage healthiness in the house, in the community. This is one way we’re actually getting it done,” said R U HUNGRY? Founder Bilal Qizilbash.