JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Fire Department (JFD) responded to a house fire on Whitten Road Friday morning.

According to JFD’s Public Information Office, the department received the call about the house fire at 5:54 a.m.

The smoke from the fire was visible from Interstate 55. Neighbors described the situation as heartbreaking.

JFD said the house is a total loss but no injuries was reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.