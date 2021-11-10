Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day to be held in Madison County

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day will be held at Madison Central High School on Saturday, November 13.

The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. and will run until noon. Organizers said neighbors can access the disposal drive from Park Place Boulevard. They can turn onto Madison Central Drive for drop-offs, and they can exit campus onto Highland Colony Parkway.

Neighbors can bring papers, medicine, tires, batteries and electronics to the school field. Household hazardous waste can be brought to the front of the school.