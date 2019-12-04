Digital First: Houston Restaurant Comes to Northpark Mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Michael Joiner brought a new restaurant to the metro area. The Stuffed Baked Potato Factory is a restaurant out of Houston, Texas.
The restaurant opened in Northpark Mall in October 2019. It offers more than 60 different kinds of stuffed baked potatoes.
Joiner and his family previously owned 23 local McDonald’s Franchises. After selling the final location last year, Joiner opened his own restaurant.
He plans to open a second location in the downtown Jackson area next year.
The restaurant also donates money to local high schools just to give back to the community.