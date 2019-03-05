Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - How bank account fraud works:

Typically, someone you don't know solicits you by phone, mail, email, etc with a request that involves cashing a check or depositing it into your bank account and then asks you to use a portion of that money for what appears to be a legitimate purpose.

Scammers are counting on you to believe, once you deposit or cash a check, it has "cleared" and cannot be returned unpaid.

Although you have the right to have funds available to you quickly, usually 1-2 business days, due to Regulation CC.

The Bank cannot tell if there is a problem until the check or money order goes through the system and is presented to the paying Bank, this could take weeks.

In the event the check or money order is found to be fraudulent the paying Bank will return the item to your Bank.

You are responsible for the full amount and fees and the deposit will be reversed from your account.