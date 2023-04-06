JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Trustmark, the Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods and Shred-It are offering secure document destruction in Jackson.

“Trustmark is pleased to join with The Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods to offer free document shredding for the community,” said Mike Crandall, Trustmark Market Leader – Jackson Metro West. “Shred-It Day is a convenient way to properly dispose of sensitive, confidential information, and we invite local residents to bring documents to shred to help keep their information safe and protect themselves from identity theft.”

Neighbors are invited to drive-thru and drop off items between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Cardozo Middle School.

Attendees are asked to limit the amount to be shredded to three large trash bags/boxes per person; boxes will be returned to the owner. Paper clips, staples and binders are not required to be removed.

Attendees are also asked to remain in their vehicles, and an associate will retrieve the items to be shredded.