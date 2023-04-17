RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – In honor of Earth Day 2023 on Saturday, April 22, the Renaissance at Colony Park and NexTech will host an e-waste collection event.

The event will be held at the Renaissance Colony Park in Ridgeland on Friday, April 21 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The event gives participants the opportunity to give unwanted electronics.

Beth Zito, Director of Business Development at NexTech, said they want to give people the chance to dispose of old equipment properly.

“We host these events so that individuals can have the opportunity to safely recycle equipment,” said Zito. “They bring in the equipment, and we destroy the data.”

Acceptable Items and Disposal Costs:

Desktop computers, laptops, tablets and cell phones – FREE

Flat screen monitors – $2 each

Printers, fax machines, DVD players – $3 each

CRT monitors – $5 each

Televisions – $15 each

NexTech will have a company truck and crew onsite to help residents unload equipment.