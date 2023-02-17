JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Planning and preparation are key when it comes to ensuring safety in schools.

Schools across the nation are on alert after the mass shooting at Michigan State University, which left three dead and five wounded. The Clinton Public School District and Clinton Police Department are partnering to make sure schools and the community stay safe.

Resource Officer Sergeant Michael Even said active shooter training drills are important not only for him and his team, but staff members, as well.

“We have the SWAT team which practices and trains. They have their own training protocols then the school administrators and resource officers train together and have tabletop exercises. Probably every couple of months there’s some sort of drill or exercise conducted. The dispatchers and administrators have maps of the buildings and facilities, and everyone stays appraised of any changes,” said Even.

Even said the job can be demanding but he finds it rewarding in keeping the community safe.