This week Americans will find slightly higher gas prices when they go to fill up, driven by the seasonal switchover to summer fuel sources.

Every year, gasoline producers introduce a summer blend of gasoline that produces lower emissions in the warmer months and the higher cost for the fuel type is passed through to consumers.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.41 on average Monday, March 6, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Jackson, MS metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of March 6. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

“By Memorial Day, most of the nation will have transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel, and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement Monday.

Jackson by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.96

— Mississippi average: $2.95

– Week change: $0.00 (0.0%)

– Year change: -$0.74 (-20.0%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.52 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.04

– Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)

– Year change: $-0.22 (+-5.2%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.36 (6/19/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.26

#2. Napa, CA: $5.15

#3. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.12

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. San Angelo, TX: $2.83

#2. Abilene, TX: $2.85

#3. Hot Springs, AR: $2.90