The national average price of a gallon of gas tumbled further over the last week as the price of oil has dwindled.

“As long as the oil cost keeps wobbling around the low to mid $70s per barrel, drivers will benefit when they fuel up,” AAA analyst Andrew Gross said in a statement.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.61 on average Monday, May 1, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Jackson, MS metro area using data from AAA.

Demand for gas rose over the last week, surprising analysts. That being said, the price of oil has kept the cost per gallon lower than the average cost a year ago during this same period when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.

Jackson by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.08

— Mississippi average: $3.08

– 1-week change: -$0.07 (-2.2%)

– 1-year change: -$0.70 (-18.6%)

– Record high gas price: $4.52 (6/14/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.76

– 1-week change: -$0.03 (-0.8%)

– 1-year change: $-1.17 (-23.7%)

– Record high diesel price: $5.36 (6/19/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.25

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.14

#3. Scottsdale, AZ: $5.12

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.93

#2. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $2.95

#3. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula, MS: $3.01