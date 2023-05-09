Gas prices have been tumbling over the last three weeks as demand has dropped and fear of an approaching global recession has permeated oil markets.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.54 on average Monday, May 8, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Jackson, MS metro area using data from AAA.

The average price for a gallon of gas at the pump declined around 10 cents on average over the past week. The highest gas prices this week will be found in metro areas across Arizona, California, and Hawaii where they sit at the $5 per gallon range.

“While there have been a few pockets of rising prices, those have been the needle in the haystack, with nearly every single state seeing gas prices fall,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement.

Jackson by the numbers

– Current gas price: $2.98

— Mississippi average: $3.00

– 1-week change: -$0.10 (-3.2%)

– 1-year change: -$0.94 (-23.9%)

– Record high gas price: $4.52 (6/14/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.68

– 1-week change: -$0.08 (-2.1%)

– 1-year change: $-1.48 (-28.6%)

– Record high diesel price: $5.36 (6/19/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.25

#2. Scottsdale, AZ: $5.12

#3. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.12

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.81

#2. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $2.86

#3. Sherman-Denison, TX: $2.88