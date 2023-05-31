Gasoline prices have barely budged in recent weeks, and that’s despite Memorial Day weekend travel demand surpassing pre-COVID-19 levels.

Analysts project gas prices won’t stray far from the levels seen today, barring any natural disasters or refinery outages.

“As we unofficially start the summer driving season, the national average is likely to spend much of the summer in the range of $3.35-$3.85 per gallon,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.58 on average Tuesday, May 30, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Jackson, MS metro area using data from AAA.

Travelers will still find a gallon of regular gas costs a full dollar less than it did this time a year ago when gas prices reached never-before-seen highs.

Jackson by the numbers

– Current gas price: $2.97

— Mississippi average: $2.99

– 1-week change: +$0.00 (+0.1%)

– 1-year change: -$1.19 (-28.7%)

– Record high gas price: $4.52 (6/14/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.53

– 1-week change: -$0.04 (-1.2%)

– 1-year change: $-1.60 (-31.2%)

– Record high diesel price: $5.36 (6/19/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.24

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.15

#3. Scottsdale, AZ: $5.05

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.89

#2. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $2.90

#3. Laredo, TX: $2.93