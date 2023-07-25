Higher oil prices are keeping average gasoline prices slightly higher than they were in June.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.57 on average, July 24, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Jackson, MS metro area using data from AAA.

“It’s been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than normal,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement Monday.

Within the U.S., nowhere are consumers getting battered harder than in Washington state. Drivers in Seattle, specifically, are pulling back on filling up the tank as prices in King County have surpassed $5 a gallon on average.

Jackson by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.05

— Mississippi average: $3.07

– 1-week change: +$0.07 (+2.2%)

– 1-year change: -$0.81 (-20.9%)

– Record high gas price: $4.52 (6/14/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.51

– 1-week change: +$0.08 (2.2%)

– 1-year change: $-1.51 (-30.1%)

– Record high diesel price: $5.36 (6/19/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.20

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.17

#3. Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, WA: $5.09

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $3.00

#2. Hattiesburg, MS: $3.02

#3. Jackson, MS: $3.05