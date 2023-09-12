Gas prices have held steady over the past week as the summer travel season winds down. The national average price for a gallon of gas still sits about 10 cents above where it was this time last year.

Refinery issues for West Coast states and continued production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries through the end of this year are expected to keep gas prices higher for consumers.

Still, many states will soon switch away from their more expensive summer blends of gasoline, and prices could drop as they typically do in the fall, according to GasBuddy.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Jackson, MS metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of September 11.

Jackson by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.24

— Mississippi average: $3.26

– Week change: -$0.04 (-1.4%)

– Year change: +$0.12 (+3.9%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.52 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.94

– Week change: +$0.01 (+0.3%)

– Year change: -$0.65 (-14.2%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.36 (6/19/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.64

#2. San Rafael, CA: $5.53

#3. Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA: $5.52

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Alexander County, IL: $0.00

#2. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $3.16

#3. Monroe, LA: $3.18