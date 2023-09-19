Gas prices are at their highest levels in a year, pushed unseasonably higher as a result of the decision made by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to curtail production through the end of 2023.

Demand for gasoline dropped over the weekend, which could be a response to higher prices, according to GasBuddy. However, the switchover to cheaper fuel blends for the winter season could soon bring price relief for consumers.

“If refinery issues continue to develop or linger, especially now that we’re entering maintenance season with less available capacity online, the expected decline could certainly be offset,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan said in a statement on Monday.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Jackson, MS metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of September 18.

Jackson by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.27

— Mississippi average: $3.30

– Week change: +$0.04 (+1.2%)

– Year change: +$0.24 (+7.8%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.52 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.07

– Week change: +$0.13 (+3.3%)

– Year change: -$0.50 (-11.0%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.36 (6/19/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA: $5.92

#2. Orange County, CA: $5.91

#3. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.88

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Albany, GA: $3.23

#2. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula, MS: $3.27

#3. Jackson, MS: $3.27