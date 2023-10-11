The future of affordable commuting in the U.S. is more uncertain than it’s been in a year as war broke out between Israel and Hamas over the weekend.

It’s gotten cheaper to fill up on average nationwide this week compared to last. Prices are also down from a month ago. However, the renewed conflict in the Middle East could lead to pressure on energy prices in the weeks ahead. The cost of oil rose slightly to $88 a barrel on Monday when markets opened, still well below prices seen last month when analysts worried gasoline prices could fuel continued inflation.

The increase in oil prices is driven by the fear that conflict could spill over into oil-producing nations, but “the reaction is likely a knee-jerk one that may not be sustained,” according to GasBuddy.

Israel declared war against Hamas after the militant organization led a surprise strike, killing and kidnapping Israelis. Most recent death counts estimate more than 1,000 Israelis are dead or captured by Hamas, while Israel claims it’s killed 1,500 Hamas fighters. It is also estimated that more than 800 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed as a result of Israeli airstrikes following the Hamas attack.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Jackson, MS metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 10.

Jackson by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.08

— Mississippi average: $3.14

– Week change: -$0.10 (-3.1%)

– Year change: -$0.14 (-4.3%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.52 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.04

– Week change: -$0.05 (-1.2%)

– Year change: -$0.59 (-12.7%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.36 (6/19/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.98

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA: $5.95

#3. San Diego, CA: $5.92

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Alexander County, IL: $0.00

#2. Albany, GA: $2.94

#3. Valdosta, GA: $2.97