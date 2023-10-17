Gasoline prices continue to fall around the U.S. despite the growing conflict in oil-producing regions of the world. The national average cost for a gallon of gas dropped 10 cents over the last week and is down nearly 30 cents since last month, according to AAA data.

“The downward momentum has indeed gained steam, with the national average declining over the last week with again virtually every village, town, city, region, and state seeing gasoline prices fall—with the added bonus that diesel prices have also declined,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement Monday.

The end of the summer travel months typically comes with a slowdown in demand for gas and a subsequent drop in prices. This year, however, Wall Street is concerned consistently higher prices over the last two years have finally worn out consumers who are trying to stay off the road to save money.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Jackson, MS metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 16.

Jackson by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.00

— Mississippi average: $3.07

– Week change: -$0.08 (-2.7%)

– Year change: -$0.29 (-8.9%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.52 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.00

– Week change: -$0.03 (-0.7%)

– Year change: -$0.84 (-17.3%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.36 (6/19/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.86

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA: $5.78

#3. San Diego, CA: $5.78

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Albany, GA: $2.89

#2. Sherman-Denison, TX: $2.90

#3. Catoosa-Dade-Walker, GA: $2.91