The average cost for a gallon of gasoline continues to slowly fall this week. This is the fifth week in a row that American drivers have seen prices drop.

The cost of a barrel of oil, the largest input for producing gasoline, has fluctuated in recent weeks as markets show nervousness about the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Cheaper winter blends of gasoline and less demand for travel in the U.S. are keeping prices lower at the pump despite that, according to analysts.

“For now, that trend will likely mean further declines in the weeks ahead, before prices bottom out between Thanksgiving and Christmas,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement Monday.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Jackson, MS metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 23.

Jackson by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.97

— Mississippi average: $3.02

– Week change: -$0.03 (-1.0%)

– Year change: -$0.28 (-8.6%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.52 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.98

– Week change: -$0.03 (-0.6%)

– Year change: -$0.89 (-18.3%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.36 (6/19/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.71

#2. San Diego, CA: $5.61

#3. Napa, CA: $5.59

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Albany, GA: $2.83

#2. Warner Robins, GA: $2.84

#3. Dalton, GA: $2.84

This story features writing by Dom DiFurio and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 371 metros.