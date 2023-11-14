Gasoline prices are still falling, and analysts forecast that trend will continue into the winter months.

The drop in price for a barrel of oil over the past week could signal investors are less concerned about the conflict in the Middle East having an impact on the oil market, which drives retail gas prices consumers pay at the pump.

“We still need to cast a wary eye on global events, which may roil the oil market and spike prices,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.

Pump prices have fallen or remained stagnant every week since Sept. 19, according to AAA. The national average for a gallon of gas now looks far more similar to what it cost this time in 2021 than this time last year.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Jackson, MS metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of November 13.

Jackson by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.81

— Mississippi average: $2.84

– Week change: -$0.06 (-2.2%)

– Year change: -$0.38 (-12.0%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.52 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.86

– Week change: -$0.03 (-0.7%)

– Year change: -$0.98 (-20.3%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.36 (6/19/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.30

#2. Santa Rosa, CA: $5.27

#3. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.27

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Sherman-Denison, TX: $2.68

#2. Warner Robins, GA: $2.69

#3. Rome, GA: $2.69

This story features writing by Dom DiFurio and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 371 metros.