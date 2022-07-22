Gas prices continued their steady decline this week, averaging $4.44 per gallon nationally, according to AAA data published Thursday.

Prices have been falling steadily for the past 30 days following a decline in crude oil prices and a decline in gasoline demand. Industry experts predict that average prices could dip below the $4.00 per gallon benchmark by mid-August.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Jackson, MS metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of July 21. State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

You may also like: Free to use gas price widgets

Jackson by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.92

— Mississippi average: $3.98

— Mississippi gas tax: $0.18 per gallon (#46 highest among all states)

– Week change: -$0.17 (-4.1%)

– Year change: +$1.16 (+42.0%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.52 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.04

– Week change: -$0.11 (-2.1%)

– Year change: +$2.14 (+73.5%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.36 (6/19/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $6.10

#2. Bakersfield, CA: $6.02

#3. Napa, CA: $6.00

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Laredo, TX: $3.59

#2. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $3.66

#3. Albany, GA: $3.66

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162