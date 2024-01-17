Gasoline prices remain unchanged from previous weeks as cold weather bears down on much of the country.

Among the global factors that could impact oil prices are an escalating conflict in the Middle East and continued sluggishness in the Chinese economy. Lower demand in the East means the price of oil, and therefore gas, could remain suppressed. In the U.S., this week’s blast of arctic weather across the country could keep demand for gas lower through this week.

“Gasoline inventories also saw another large rise [last week], putting some downward pressure on gas prices, and leaving an opportunity for the national average to potentially briefly fall below $3 per gallon,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement Monday.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Jackson, MS metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 16.

Jackson by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.64

— Mississippi average: $2.67

– Week change: +$0.02 (+0.7%)

– Year change: -$0.24 (-8.3%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.52 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.52

– Week change: -$0.03 (-0.8%)

– Year change: -$0.79 (-18.4%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.36 (6/19/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.19

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $4.82

#3. Wailuku, HI: $4.78

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Casper, WY: $2.22

#2. Lawton, OK: $2.41

#3. Greeley, CO: $2.46

This story features writing by Dom DiFurio and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 371 metros.