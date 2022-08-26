Gas prices continued their decline this week with regular gas hitting $3.87 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. Gas prices have declined for more than 70 consecutive days since hitting a record high national average of $5.02 per gallon on June 14.

Experts continue to warn that gas prices, which are inextricably tied to crude oil prices, could rise again as the factors that contributed to oil market volatility for most of this year—Russia’s war, low refinery capacity—are still at play.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Jackson, MS metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of Aug. 25, 2022. State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Jackson by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.37

— Mississippi average: $3.40

— Mississippi gas tax: $0.18 per gallon (#46 highest among all states)

– Week change: -$0.07 (-2.1%)

– Year change: +$0.61 (+21.9%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.52 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.62

– Week change: -$0.05 (-1.0%)

– Year change: +$1.73 (+59.8%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.36 (6/19/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.68

#2. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.67

#3. Kahului, HI: $5.51

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $3.10

#2. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $3.12

#3. Corpus Christi, TX: $3.17

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162