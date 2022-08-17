JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Central Mississippi Association of Realtors sent a letter to Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba asking him to find a solution to the city’s on-going water problems.

Board president Schneika Stokes said real estate values in Jackson are seeing a large decline, and those values could continue to fall due to issues with the city’s water system.

Stokes said people are hesitant to move to Jackson because of the water problems, which include lower water pressure, boil water notices and issues with raw sewage.

“You just don’t find our clients wanting to buy in the city, because they’re thinking about their health, thinking about the health of their children and other family members,” she stated. “We’re just losing them to our neighboring counties; Rankin County and Madison County.”

The water crisis is also lowering both home and property values. A recent Realtors Property report showed homes in Jackson are valued at $30,000 less than other homes in Hinds County.

While Stokes said there are other reasons property costs are declining, the letter sent to the mayor stated research showed there is a noticeable relationship between home prices and water quality.

“Properties are losing their value because people are not interested in living in an area with unsafe water,” Stokes said.

The association noted those in Jackson have been under a boil water notice for most of the year due to high turbidity levels.

Stokes said if a solution to the water crisis isn’t found soon, those already living in Jackson could begin to leave.

“We are already seeing an influx of people wanting to move out of the City of Jackson, maybe to other parts of Hinds County that are not on the city’s water,” she said.

The possibility of restaurants and businesses moving out of Jackson could also cause a decline in commercial real estate, which could have a large impact on the city’s economy.

Stokes said the Realtor’s Association supports city leaders, and they want to help in finding the best method to repair the city’s water system.