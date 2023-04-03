JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV )- Jackson residents are having to find ways to handle their trash after the Jackson City Council failed to come up with a resolution about the ongoing garbage collection issue.
Saturday was the first day Jackson residents did not have their garbage collected. Here are some tips neighbors can utilize until a decision has been reached:
- Rinse out food containers
- Rinsing meat containers and reducing the amount of food in your garbage can help reduce the smell
- Tie food in separate smaller bags
- Put food waste in a smaller bag or grocery bag and tie it up before placing it in trash.
- Double bag your trash
- This will help cut down on odors which attracts insects and rodents. Contractors bags are also suggested.
- Spray bags down with ammonia or bleach
- This will repeal insects and rodents
- Keep a brick or stone on the trash bin lid
- This will help keep rodents and other critters from getting inside and tossing trash around.