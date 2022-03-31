JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Malcom Forbes, an American entrepreneur once said, “Food may be essential as fuel for the body, but good food is fuel for the soul.”

Local restaurants play a major role in building and bring communities together. They are run by real people who usually work at the restaurant when you are eating there. Many local Jackson area restaurants were built on family morals and have been serving the area for years.

Here is a look of local restaurants that have been serving the Jackson area for years: