BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Applications for the first Pelahatchie Bay Alligator Season will open at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1 and close on Wednesday, February 8 at 10:00 a.m.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), the first Pelahatchie Bay Alligator Season will be held the first two weekends of May 2023.

Permits are a two-person partnership application. In order to submit an application for you and your permit partner, the following information is important to know:

1st Drawing will take place on Feb. 14 and email notifications will be sent to winner at 12:00 p.m.

A 2nd Drawing will take place on Feb. 21, if needed.

Pelahatchie Bay Hunt Dates:

HUNT #1: 12:00 p.m. May 5 – 12:00 p.m. May 8 (12 Permits total for 6 Hunting Parties)

HUNT #2: 12:00 p.m. May 12 – 12:00 p.m. May 15 (12 Permits for 6 Hunting Parties)

Officials said it’s illegal for the public to capture, remove or kill an alligator without a special permit from the MDWFP.

The bag limit for each permittee is two alligators six-feet in length or longer (both alligators may exceed six-feet in length). Hunters are encouraged to harvest mature female alligators in the interest of reducing the population of breeding age females in the vicinity.

There are specific residential areas of Pelahatchie Bay that are closed to hunting and hunting activity. Do not venture into these areas in the act of hunting alligators. (See map below).

Courtesy: MDWFP

For more information about the 2023 Pelahatchie Bay Alligator Hunting Season, you can visit the MDWFP website.