JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free expungement clinic will be held in Jackson to assist individuals with representing themselves in expunging their criminal records.

The event is being hosted by the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project, Mississippi Access to Justice Commission, and the law firms Butler Snow, Bradley Arant Boult & Cummings, Baker Donelson, and Adams & Reese.

Individuals will receive legal advice and court documents prepared by licensed Mississippi attorneys. The event will be held at the Mississippi e-Center at Jackson State University beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 27.

This legal clinic is open to the public. However, interested participants must register online to find out if they are eligible for services and to schedule an appointment. Pre-registration will end Friday, October 20.