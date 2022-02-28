JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is encouraging neighbors to implement some tips to avoid a catalytic converter theft.

The first tip is to etch your license plate number or VIN number into your catalytic converter. Police said doing so may make the part less appealing to thieves.

The second tip is to park in well-lit areas. The National Insurance Criminal Bureau recommended setting your vehicle alarm, too. Installing a bright motion sensor light may also discourage thieves.

The third tip is to consider installing an anti-theft device. The device acts a shield to protect the part. It may look like a metal shield, a cage or armor plating. The cost of the device is about $350 with installation.

