JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As vehicles become more expensive than ever, car thefts have also gone up nationwide.

Auto thefts, a longstanding issue, result in thieves stealing parts off vehicles and even cars themselves. WJTV 12 News has three creative tips to keep your vehicle safe.

VIN etching

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has required that every vehicle manufactured and sold in the United States be assigned a vehicle identification number, commonly called a VIN, since 1981. VINs help law enforcement trace and recover stolen vehicles and parts, as each VIN can be traced back to a single vehicle. According to Allstate, VIN etching is an effective way to deter thieves from stealing your car and makes it easier for law enforcement to find a stolen car. VIN etching writes the VIN number of a vehicle on its windows. It does so in a way that does not damage or obstruct seeing through the window but can easily be recognized by law enforcement (or thieves).

Wheel locks

Thieves often target vehicles for specific parts, and one of the easiest parts to steal from a vehicle are wheels. This item is a popular item to steal among thieves in the Jackson Metro. To guard against this, newer cars come with wheel locks or a lugnut which requires a special tool to remove. Older cars usually do not have wheel locks, but they are relatively inexpensive to purchase.

Knowing your car’s popularity

Oftentimes, thieves are attracted to certain cars, mainly due to their popularity or perceived ease of being able to steal them. With that in mind, it could inform consumers to install more safety measures like steering wheel locks or tracking devices if their type of vehicle is commonly stolen. It could also encourage consumers to buy vehicles that are less likely to be stolen for their next vehicle purchase.

Click here for more tips on how to prevent automotive theft.