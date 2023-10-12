PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Baptist Association (RCBA) is accepting donations for those affected by an apartment fire in Pearl.

The fire happened at the Grand Apartment Complex on Colony Park Boulevard off of Pearl Road early Monday morning.

Eight units in the building were destroyed. Two residents had minor injuries from evacuating and were treated at the scene.

Here is a list of items that are needed:

Men:

Tops – (1) Small, (2) Large, (2) 2XL

Bottoms – (2) 32, (2) 36, (1) 42

Shoes – (3) 10, (1) 10.5, (1) 12

Ladies:

Tops – (1) Small, (2) Medium, (2) Large, (1) XL, (2) 2XL

Bottoms – (1) 2, (2) 9, (1) 11, (1) 13, (2) 18, (1) 20

Shoes – (2) 8, (1) 8.5, (1) 9, (3) 9.5, (2) 10

Children:

Tops – (1) Child 6, (1) Teen XL

Bottoms – (1) Child 6, (1) Teen XL

Shoes – (1) 12C

Organizers said donations can be made through RCBA or directly through The Grand Apartments, located at 200 Colony Park Drive in Pearl.