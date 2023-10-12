HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for a nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative.

Members of the community will be able to dispose of expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medications and vape pens.

The initiative is designed to combat the increasing number of accidental poisoning overdoses and decreasing prescription drug abuse and theft. Medications flushed down the drain can contaminate lakes and streams, which can harm fish and other aquatic wildlife.

The Hinds County initiative will take place on October 28, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the following locations:

First Baptist Church – 431 N. State Street in Jackson (Under the Catwalk)

Christ United Church – 6000 Old Canton Road in Jackson

No sharp items or needles will be accepted.