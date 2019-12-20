How to give more by donating lesss after December tornadoes

American Red Cross as well as many faith based organizations are asking for donations after this passed Monday’s storms.

We encourage you to contribute, but there is a science when it comes to donating after natural disasters.

You can give the most by giving less.

You might be quick to donate something practical like food or clothing or cleaning supplies but that might not be as useful as you’d think it’d be, and it can end up being a hassle.

Every situation in every household is different, meaning every household’s needs are different and you do not know exactly who will receive your donation.

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann has a recommendation that will work for anyone in any situation: a gift card.

“That allows them to go to Walmart and get what they really need,” Hosemann said. “They may need clothes and you gave them a bucket… but a gift card, a $25, $50 gift card is a wonderful thing to give to someone. They can then use that for their basic necessities they may need to get them through this process.”

Hosemann said that another good donation to make is toiletries.

Hosemann said that he and all of his coworkers have been working tirelessly to aid those who have been affected by the tornadoes… but that the goverment relies on us to fill in any gaps, and encourages everybody to donate.