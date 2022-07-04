JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- As fireworks are set off tonight, some pets will be startled by the loud noises. However, there are a number of ways to keep your furry friends safe this Fourth of July.

Officials said pets tend to go missing on this day. Jackson Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders advises pet owners to speak with their veterinarians to know the best way to help calm their pets during this time.

Veterinarians in the area also ask to find a shaded spot for your animal to cool off in the heat. When cooking outdoors, be aware of food drippings and bones. Also, remember to keep your chocolate dessert out of reach from your dogs or cats.

“We have had during this time, pet owners will report that their dogs have left home as a result of them not securing them during this time. Most of the dogs have been found a day or two later. We ask that your ID tags on your dogs are up to date,” said Sanders.

Health officials also suggest checking with your vet for possible prescribed medications to help keep your dog comfortable prior to a fireworks show.