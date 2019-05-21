How to prevent having a stroke Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The month of May is a national stroke awareness month.

According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, one in every twenty people die every year from a stroke in America.

Health experts say, a stroke can happen at any time and anywhere.

Dr. Christa Nobleza Neuro ICU Medical Director UMMC

"When the blood flow to the brain gets interrupted. Brain tissue dies. There are two ways that can happen by occluding a blood vessel or blood flow spills out into the brain. That's what we call the bleeding kind of stroke."

Dr. Nobleza says in most cases strokes can be prevented through a clean diet and exercise.

Things like stress and smoking can put us at risk for a stroke.

Dr. Nobleza says certain medical conditions like heart issues, diabetes, and high blood pressure can put us at a greater risk.

A lady with high blood pressure spoke with WJTV 12's Shay O'Connor.

Annie Travis says, "I went to the internal medicine doctor. They informed me that I was a little overweight and my blood pressure was out of control."

Annie Travis says she was diagnosed with high blood pressure eight years ago.

Travis says since her diagnosis has changed her eating habits and has begun exercising more. She is trying to live a healthier lifestyle.

"We have to be in the know on what's going on with our bodies. Sometimes you can be walking around and have high blood pressure and diabetes. High blood pressure can lead to a stroke. Diabetes can be harmful to your body. Please take care of yourself."

