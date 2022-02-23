VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – City of Vicksburg leaders are offering tips and tricks to save on your gas bill during cold weather.

Leaders recommend the following:

Keep your thermostat at 70 degrees (lower if possible)

Check your home for proper insulation and weatherize where needed

Turn your thermostat down at night and use extra throws, blankets or comforters when sleeping

Dress warm and wear layers when home

Use electrical heaters safely if possible

Close doors at night to conserve heat in rooms

Only heat certain rooms

If no one is home during the day, turn your thermostat off or as low as possible

Set timers on your thermostat if possible

Check and replace HVAC filters regularly

Seal all cracks and drafts in windows and doors

Vicksburg neighbors who need additional assistance can contact the Water and Gas Administration Office to make payment arrangements.