VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – City of Vicksburg leaders are offering tips and tricks to save on your gas bill during cold weather.
Leaders recommend the following:
- Keep your thermostat at 70 degrees (lower if possible)
- Check your home for proper insulation and weatherize where needed
- Turn your thermostat down at night and use extra throws, blankets or comforters when sleeping
- Dress warm and wear layers when home
- Use electrical heaters safely if possible
- Close doors at night to conserve heat in rooms
- Only heat certain rooms
- If no one is home during the day, turn your thermostat off or as low as possible
- Set timers on your thermostat if possible
- Check and replace HVAC filters regularly
- Seal all cracks and drafts in windows and doors
Vicksburg neighbors who need additional assistance can contact the Water and Gas Administration Office to make payment arrangements.