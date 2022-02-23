VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – City of Vicksburg leaders are offering tips and tricks to save on your gas bill during cold weather.

Leaders recommend the following:

  • Keep your thermostat at 70 degrees (lower if possible)
  • Check your home for proper insulation and weatherize where needed
  • Turn your thermostat down at night and use extra throws, blankets or comforters when sleeping
  • Dress warm and wear layers when home
  • Use electrical heaters safely if possible
  • Close doors at night to conserve heat in rooms
  • Only heat certain rooms
  • If no one is home during the day, turn your thermostat off or as low as possible
  • Set timers on your thermostat if possible
  • Check and replace HVAC filters regularly
  • Seal all cracks and drafts in windows and doors

Vicksburg neighbors who need additional assistance can contact the Water and Gas Administration Office to make payment arrangements.