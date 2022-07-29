Six workers were injured in an explosion in Madison County, MS.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An explosion involving oil tanks happened at Kearney Park in Madison County Friday morning. At least six workers with W.S. Red Hancock were injured during the explosion.

Officials with the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) said it’s important for everyone to be safe around oil tanks.

“The other thing you should do is stay as far away back as possible, and always make sure you have the right equipment especially when you’re dealing with oil tanks in any capacity. You also want to keep things that spark flames easily away from oil tanks, the tanks can become ignited quickly,” said Suan Newman, an RDO fireman with JFD.

Neman continued, “These oil tanks are hazardous material. For instance if you have a spill that turns into a fire, it could last for hours at a time.”

In the Madison County incident, the victims suffered burns. Two of them had to be airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment.

“Oil fires last longer than regular fires, so make sure you are alert at all times and are staying safe in the environments around you, and please remember to stay the proper distance,” said Newman.

The fire was put under control around 9:00 a.m.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) responded to the sight to investigate the incident.