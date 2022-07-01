JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Boaters, fishermen, water athletes and families are expected to fill up in attendance the Ross Barnett Reservoir for the Fourth of July weekend.

Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon said boaters must have safety cards, all life jackets must be aboard for every person on the boat, and people for under age 13, a life jacket must be worn at all times.

Dixon also advised watching out for the wind as that could be the most issues for boaters while on the water.

For the holiday, Reservoir patrol and reserve officers totaling between 20 to 25 officers will be on the water and on the road for safety.