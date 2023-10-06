VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On October 14, the Vicksburg National Military Park will host a viewing event for a partial solar eclipse.

The partial solar eclipse will be visible in Vicksburg with an approximate 75% occlusion of the sun.

Participants can earn a special Solar Eclipse Junior Ranger Badge by completing activities in a Solar Eclipse Junior Ranger booklet. Free solar eclipse viewing glasses will be provided for those who participate in the program.

The viewing event will be ongoing from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

An entrance pass will not be required to join the viewing event at the Visitor Center, however an entrance pass will still be required to access the tour road.