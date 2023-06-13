Tommy’s Express will open a new location on Friday, June 16 in Flowood. (Courtesy: Carrie Caldwell)

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Drivers in the Jackson-metro area could receive a free car wash this weekend!

Tommy’s Express will open a new location on Friday, June 16 in Flowood. Guests who stop by the location will receive a free car wash.

According to officials, this is the first Tommy’s Express location in Mississippi. The facility is located next door to the Sonic Drive-In on Old Fannin Road on the corner of Flowood Drive.

“Tommy’s Express represents the best the car wash industry has to offer, from our commitment to customer experience to the custom, proprietary equipment we pioneered to give you the finest car wash result possible! We are excited to expand in the state of Mississippi and look forward to serving the community of Flowood,” said Tommy’s Express President Ryan Essenburg.

Free washes will be provided through the end of business day on Sunday, June 18.